Fort Myers man charged with trafficking 200 grams of Phenethylamines

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been found guilty of trafficking Phenethylamines

Howard Beard Jr. was charged with trafficking 200 grams of Phenethylamines, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while their license was suspended.

In October of 2020, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) caught Beard traveling on State Road 31 at 98 miles per hour (mph) when the posted speed limit is 60 mph.

When CCSO conducted a traffic stop they found Beard driving on a suspended license.

CCSO says during a search of the vehicle, multiple bags were located inside containing methamphetamine.

Beard was arrested and taken into custody.

