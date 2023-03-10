Former employee arrested after shooting at unoccupied Port Charlotte business

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a shooting at an unoccupied business Thursday morning.

CCSO deputies were dispatched to the scene at Used Car Factory Sales & Service. Once they arrived, deputies noticed the front window was cracked and had two holes that appeared to be from gunfire.

Deputies also located a bullet hole on the door of one of the vehicles in the parking lot. Evidence located on scene was consistent with several rounds being fired at the property.

Deputies spoke with the owner of the business and learned that an employee by the name of Jirarojn Madsalee had recently been terminated and made threats against the owner.

After a search of Madsalee's social media profiles, Major Crimes detectives noted photographs that showed a small semi-automatic handgun and a small box of ammunition. Additionally, a video was posted by Madsalee claiming that "people haven’t seen anything yet" and that law enforcement would be needed.

Detectives were able to contact Madsalee, who agreed to speak about the incident. He provided a full confession and was arrested on two counts of Shooting Into a Vehicle or Dwelling and one count of Criminal Mischief More than $1000 Damage.