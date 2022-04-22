Former correctional officer guilty of smuggling drugs

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A former correctional officer pleaded guilty to smuggling methamphetamine into Charlotte Correction Institution while he worked there.

Officials say Troy Alexander Cole was a correctional officer in June of 2021, and on three separate occasions, he agreed to smuggle drugs in exchange for money. He was paid $400, $1,000, and $4,000 for getting the drugs into state-run prison. They say he would notify the inmate when the packages were available.

Cole faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.