Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Former correctional officer guilty of smuggling drugs

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:44:27-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A former correctional officer pleaded guilty to smuggling methamphetamine into Charlotte Correction Institution while he worked there.

Officials say Troy Alexander Cole was a correctional officer in June of 2021, and on three separate occasions, he agreed to smuggle drugs in exchange for money. He was paid $400, $1,000, and $4,000 for getting the drugs into state-run prison. They say he would notify the inmate when the packages were available.

Cole faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4