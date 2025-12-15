Former Charlotte County deputy facing federal child sex crime charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Charlotte County deputy is facing federal charges for engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 10-year-old child through social media and sending inappropriate images, according to the Department of Justice.

The office announced the return of an indictment charging James Gregory Ford with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and transferring obscene matter to a minor. If convicted on all counts, Ford faces a minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.

According to the indictment and court records, in October 2025, Ford communicated with a 10-year-old child using TikTok and engaged in sexually explicit conversations in Texas. Ford asked the child for sexual images and videos, documents said. He also sent a nude image of himself to the child, the report said.

REPORT: Charlotte County deputy charged with sending explicit photos, videos to 10-year-old Texas girl

According to the sheriff’s office report, the girl said the man sent a nude picture of himself as well to her.

Deputies said the man also requested images and videos of her private areas – even asking her to make inappropriate gestures.

An image attached to the screenname on TikTok matched to a Florida Driver’s License found in the state’s database system.

That same day, Ford was brought in for questioning by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

At first, deputies said Ford claimed to not be familiar with the TikTok profile.

Investigators said he later admitted he was communicating with the child through that social platform, and further admitted to inappropriate conversations with the child.

“I f***** up. I f****** really bad,” Ford told investigators, according to the report.

Ford was charged with solicitation of a minor online, sending harmful materials to a minor, and harmful communications with a minor. Those charges were dropped because the case went to a federal level.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay, but resigned on Nov. 3.

His trial is expected to start on February 6, 2026.

