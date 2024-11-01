Watch Now
Florida Department of Health issues Charlotte County health alert for red tide

The Florida Department of Health In Charlotte County has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide near Punta Gorda Beach and Little Gasparilla Island.
A health caution is also in place for the Boca Grande Causeway (Gasparilla Sound).

Water samples were taken on October 24th and October 28th.

People who live or visit the area are asked to use caution if you're near the area.

  • Don't wade or swim in or around red tide. It cause cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes.
  • Be cautious and stay away from the location - especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions like asthma.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.
  • Close your windows and run the AC if you live near beach areas.
  • Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.
  • Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.

Red ride can be harmful to humans, pets, fish and wildlife. You can read more here.

If you have other health questions or concerns about red tide blooms, please call DOH-Charlotte at 941-624-7200.

