Five arrested on drug charges in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Police along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested five people on drug charges Tuesday.
Investigators searched the home located in the 7500 block of Coco Plum.
They discovered more than seven grams of fentanyl located throughout the home.
The five arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia include:
- Scott Fraser Baer, Jr of Punta Gorda
- Julie Junelle Michael of Fort Myers
- Scott Anthony Starkey of Sarasota
- Katie Rose Buongiorno of Port Charlotte
- Sean McHugh Baer of Punta Gorda
Scott Baer was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for other illegal drugs found in his possession.
All individuals were booked into the Charlotte County Jail