Fishermen's Village Celtic Fest celebrates culture and traditions

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The third annual Celtic Fest at Fishermen's Village celebrated Celtic heritage, culture and traditions on Saturday.

The event was co-hosted by New World Celts and the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.

From noon to 9 p.m., people came out to enjoy live music and Irish step dancers. Performers included McIntyre Band, Mac Tier Band, Kellyn Celtic Dancers, Bryne Brothers, West of Galway and Eireann’s Call.

A new addition to this year's festival was the authentic Celtic Encampment on the dry beach of Fishermen's Village.