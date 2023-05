PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Fire Department confirms 6-7 acres from a possible lightning strike on Thursday.

It happened in a wooded area near 11220 Burnt Store Road.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out with the help of 10 aerial water drops released by a Charlotte County helicopter crew.

It was close to a residence in Burnt Store Meadows so homeowners were told to evacuate while crews were working to put out the fire.

No one was hurt and no homes were damaged.