Fire destroys RV & minivan in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Eagle Drive in reference to two burning vehicles.

Fire fighters received the call around 10:30 AM on Thursday; as they approached the location, there was a large column of smoke and two cars were on fire.

A minivan and small RV that were reportedly parked beside each other on the property line between two homes were said to be completely destroyed.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire’s flames from spreading to other homes nearby.

No one was reported hurt; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

