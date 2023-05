CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire on Monday morning in Punta Gorda.

According to the officials, all four residents made it out of the home in time, but unfortunately, the family's two pet dogs did die and the fire destroyed the home.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family with basic needs.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire but report there are no injuries reported.