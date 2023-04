CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a man for DUI after a crash involving a Punta Gorda Police vehicle.

FHP says it happened on Thursday at Taylor Road and Cooper Street.

According to police, the driver of the Honda hit a Punta Gorda Police Department squad car. The officer was able to get the driver to stop after fleeing the crash.

Troopers responded and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

No one was hurt in the crash.