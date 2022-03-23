Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

FHP: Port Charlotte woman's car collides into two trees

277228869_334435622051521_3310640579479483523_n.jpeg
Charlotte County Public Safety
277228869_334435622051521_3310640579479483523_n.jpeg
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 14:45:50-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A thirty-year-old Port Charlotte female crashed into two trees and is left in critical condition according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A Vehicle was traveling West on the left of Veterans Boulevard and reportedly changed lanes which made the right wheel of the car collide with the curb. The vehicle then reportedly rotated and went into the grass shoulder and collided with two streets around 3 PM Tuesday.

According to FHP, the driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

277221258_334435588718191_8040800778292050357_n.jpeg
277219443_334435578718192_6760481691162925068_n.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4