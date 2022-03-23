FHP: Port Charlotte woman's car collides into two trees

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A thirty-year-old Port Charlotte female crashed into two trees and is left in critical condition according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A Vehicle was traveling West on the left of Veterans Boulevard and reportedly changed lanes which made the right wheel of the car collide with the curb. The vehicle then reportedly rotated and went into the grass shoulder and collided with two streets around 3 PM Tuesday.

According to FHP, the driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Charlotte County Public Safety