PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Port Charlotte after the driver crashed into a pond.

It happened Wednesday morning around 10:39 a.m. near the Charleston Cay Apartments on Charleston Circle.

According to FHP, there were no other vehicles involved.

The driver was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

FHP is still investigating what led up to the crash. Fox 4 will post updates as they are made available.