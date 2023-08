CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash after bicyclists died on Chancellor Boulevard.

FHP says the car was traveling east on Chancellor Boulevard and was approaching the intersection of Eppinger Drive when a bicyclist failed to yield a stop sign.

According to FHP the car collided with the bicyclist and was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.