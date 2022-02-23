FHP: Fatal crash after driver runs a red light

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports A 72-year-old driver is killed in a fatal crash after running a red light on February 22.

The vehicle was reported driving West on Peachland Boulevard and was approaching a red light when another vehicle was traveling South on Cochran Boulevard approaching a green light on Peachland Boulevard.

The first vehicle reportedly dismissed the red light and entered the path of vehicle 2 and the front of vehicle two collided with vehicle one.

According to the report, vehicle one had redirected across the eastbound lanes of Peachland Boulevard and crashed into the handrail.

Driver one was then transported to Gulf Coast Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash currently remains under investigation.