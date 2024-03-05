FHP: Car chase swerves to rapid end along I-75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a traffic stop kicked off the latest high-speed chase on the interstate in Southwest Florida.

Around dinner time Monday, troopers pursued a white 2019 Dodge Charger when it fled a traffic stop. The pursuit swerved to an end in front of dozens of other drivers around mile marker 148 on I-75 southbound in Charlotte County.

Despite the danger from high speeds, no one was hurt.

State troopers say they arrested the driver and one passenger; they did not identify either individual, nor did they elaborate on the nature of the traffic stop, or where that scene was located.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday night.