FHP: Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle collided with a bicyclist who is currently left in critical condition at the hospital according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Saturday night around 9 PM, a 27-year-old male with a sports car was traveling North on US 41 and attempting to turn onto Cochran Boulevard. As he was driving, a biker was attempting to cross onto Cochran Boulevard and was hit.

According to FHP, the vehicle’s front left side collided with the biker.

The biker came to rest on the westbound travel lane and was sent to the hospital.

FHP reports the bicyclist is in critical condition and the crash remains under investigation.