Fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision on US 41

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on U.S. 41.

The crash happened yesterday near Cochran Boulevard around 6:50 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching a green traffic light. The pedestrian was walking west on a crosswalk and entered the direct path of the vehicle.

The front left side of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead today at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.