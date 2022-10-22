Escaped Georgia murderer found on I-75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers found an escaped Georgia prisoner, convicted of murder, walking down I-75 in Charlotte County.

Troopers located Anthony Moret of Valdosta, Georgia this morning at 6:02 a.m. Moret was walking on southbound 75 near mile marker 158.

A wants and warrant check found that Moret was wanted for escape while serving life in prison without parole for murder.

Moret was placed under arrest and transported to Charlotte County Jail to await extradition back to Georgia.