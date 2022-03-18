Englewood man killed in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old Englewood man was pronounced dead after being struck by a car. Investigators are still searching for the driver.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the suspect vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when it struck the man, who was on his bicycle.

The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing; if you have information about the incident, you can contact FHP or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

