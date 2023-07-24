Englewood man killed in crash on State Road 776

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Englewood man was killed in Charlotte County crash on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it was a single-vehicle crash on State Road 776 around 10:45 a.m. at McCall Road and Bay Heights Avenue.

According to the FHP report, two people were inside the Sports Utility Vehicle when it traveled off the road and hit a palm tree in the 1105 South McCall Road parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital, later dying from his injuries.

A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash but is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.