Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Englewood man killed in crash on State Road 776

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 06:55:00-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Englewood man was killed in Charlotte County crash on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it was a single-vehicle crash on State Road 776 around 10:45 a.m. at McCall Road and Bay Heights Avenue.

According to the FHP report, two people were inside the Sports Utility Vehicle when it traveled off the road and hit a palm tree in the 1105 South McCall Road parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital, later dying from his injuries.

A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash but is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!