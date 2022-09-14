Englewood man crushes victim's pickup truck with an excavator

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he crushed a victim’s pickup truck with an excavator.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Sunday, September 11. The victim had been physically beaten and reported that the suspect, Richard Hamilton, had demanded drug money from the victim the previous night. The victim was unable to provide this money.

On Sunday, Hamilton drove himself and the victim to a gas station, where he left the victim stranded. He then drove the victim’s pickup truck to Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders, an excavation company where Hamilton was employed.

The victim was able to call a family member for help and got a ride to Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders. Once there, they witnessed Hamilton laughing while he smashed the pickup truck with the bucket of an excavator.

Deputies made contact with Hamilton at his job and arrested him. He is charged with Criminal Mischief, Domestic Battery by Strangulation and False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will.