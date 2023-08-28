"Because of Ian from last year... we’re all scared" -- Englewood residents brace for Idalia

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — People in Englewood and Grove City follow the path of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Storm surge is a major concern as we track Tropical Storm Idalia.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with businesses that say they are not preparing quite yet, but the memories of Ian are still fresh.

“Just keeping an eye on the storm and making sure it doesn’t do like the one did last year," said Douglas LaFlace, Placida resident. "You never know which way these things are going."

Grocery store managers in Englewood told Fox 4, they are already seeing the rush of people stocking up.

Hurricane Ian devastated many areas of Charlotte County and the rebuild from damage is still ongoing 11 months later.

“I think everyone’s a little worn out from that and fatigued from hurricanes in general," said LaFlace. "We just hope that this one doesn’t get strong.”

Ken and Barb's Grove City Kitchen is a gathering point to talk about riding this out.

“We’re watching the weather seeing what’s developing," said Lisa Marie Hall, Assistant Manager of Ken and Bar's Grove City Kitchen.

"Of course, we’re all scared, but we’re just going to wait it out and see. As of right now, we’re not planning anything."

Hall says she's already had one server take off and is headed inland.

“Avoiding it all together, because of Ian from last year so we’re all scared," said Hall. "We’re all scared about what this could be."

Fox 4 will continue to watch the path of Idalia and bring you the latest.