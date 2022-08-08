Early voting begins for 2022 primaries

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida began bright and early at 7 a.m. at precincts across Southwest Florida.

The race for governor is at the top of ballots, voters will have a big say in who will run against Ron DeSantis on Aug. 23, but there are a number of local elections Fox 4 is keeping track of.

There are two seats on the Charlotte County Commissioners up for grabs in District 2 and District 4. Another hot race is the school board with two seats up for grabs.

City of Punta Gorda also has several seats on the ballot. District 1, 2, and 4 are seats voters will be deciding on this primary.

There are over 150,000 registered voters in Charlotte County.

Voters can cast their ballot at three locations: Punta Gorda Historic Courthouse, Mid-County Regional Library and Mac V. Horton West County Annex.

Early voting polling places will be open through Aug. 21.

The deadline for voting by mail voters is Aug. 13.