Early morning shooting confirmed in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Watch Commander confirmed with Fox 4 a shooting did take place this morning at 2376 Jamaica Street in Port Charlotte.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jul 28, 2023
Fox 4 spoke with a resident nearby saying he was watching t.v. and thought he heard a raccoon on his roof, he now believes it to be a gunshot this morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Watch Commander told Fox 4 that several people were taken back to the CCSO offices, at which point they said it seemed like a family gathering

CCSO confirmed the scene was contained to one area and there were no life-threatening injuries.

CCSO says no one has been arrested at this time as it remains an ongoing investigation.

