PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — 36-year-old Justin Michael O’Neil was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.

The judge sentenced him as a habitual felony offender on all three of his charges: trafficking in 200 grams or more of amphetamine, trafficking in four grams or more of illegal drugs and transportation of drug paraphernalia.

The judge also ordered O’Neil to pay $300,000 in fines.

This comes after an incident that happened back in August 2020.