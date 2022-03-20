Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Driver trapped in vehicle after crash

8E9641CD-8D87-41D6-A550-BD01CE78F74B.jpeg
Charlotte County Public Safety
8E9641CD-8D87-41D6-A550-BD01CE78F74B.jpeg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 11:10:56-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Units responded at the scene of a vehicle crash on Duncan Road at Persay Drive, in Punta Gorda, where someone was trapped in their vehicle.

According to the report, units arrived at the scene around 3 PM Saturday and said they saw two patients walking from vehicle one, and of them was transported to the hospital.
The trapped driver was in a red SUV and units took about 35 minutes to remove the driver from his entrapment according to the report.

The patient was reportedly airlifted by Aeromed 5 to Gulfcoast Hospital.

CA18AB85-6DD9-4334-BEAD-4A2064A23959.jpeg
194F393F-C4B3-4BCD-B7C9-F06E6116173D.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4