Driver trapped in vehicle after crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Units responded at the scene of a vehicle crash on Duncan Road at Persay Drive, in Punta Gorda, where someone was trapped in their vehicle.

According to the report, units arrived at the scene around 3 PM Saturday and said they saw two patients walking from vehicle one, and of them was transported to the hospital.

The trapped driver was in a red SUV and units took about 35 minutes to remove the driver from his entrapment according to the report.

The patient was reportedly airlifted by Aeromed 5 to Gulfcoast Hospital.

Charlotte County Public Safety