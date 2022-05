PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — At about 7:00 a.m. on May 27, an unidentified driver died after crashing into a guard rail while traveling north on I-75 near Jones Loop Road.

According to a FHP press release, the 50-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and veered across the travel lanes. The vehicle drove onto the paved shoulder and hit the guard rail.

The driver was taken to Shore Point Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FHP said they are still investigating the crash.