Divers make discovery in Charlotte Harbor to measure water quality

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) divers went searching for three datasondes that measure water quality in Charlotte Harbor.

This after they washed away during Hurricane Ian.

The datasondes measure salinity, pH, and dissolved oxygen in the region.

According to FDEP divers located and recovered one datasonde buried in sediment that was still recording data.

The information has allowed researchers to document water conditions leading up to and during the hurricane. These assessments are valuable in measuring any variations in water quality over the long term.

Researchers plan to reinstall the equipment this spring