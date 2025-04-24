DISNEY WORLD OF CONVENIENCE STORES: could Buc-ees be coming to Charlotte County?

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — Disney World or convenience store? Either way, Southwest Florida could be getting its first Buc-ee's.

The chain went public and announced they are looking to buy some land on Harborview Road and I-75.

Port Charlotte resident says, "I love Buc-ees, I think it would do really great especially with the population here, but Buc-ee's are always usually pretty busy. It would probably increase the traffic here."

Click here to what needs to happen for Buc-ees to come to Charlotte County.

BUCEES IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The process of getting Buc-ee's in Charlotte County, takes longer than you think. First, the board needs to approve it.

The County's Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan wants to residents to remember that this is still a potential project, its not set in stone.

"A lot of people are getting really excited and concerned at the same time about the Buc-ee's...until something's in the ground...there's a lot of steps that they need to go through," Cullinan says.

The Charlotte Board of Commissioners will talk about the project at next month's meeting.