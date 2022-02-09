DeSoto Man on probation implies he wants to commit suicide to police

DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was on probation and had questions about his ankle monitor then later he implied he wanted to commit suicide according to the DeSoto police report.

The man was located at the Spring Lake subdivision in Lake Suzy.

After the man implied he wanted to commit suicide Deputy Dumser responded and kept the man on the line with him till her arrived to the man’s house.

According to the report, once Deputy Dumser arrived at the scene he witnessed the man sitting in the backyard taking an unknown quantity of pills with a large knife in each hand.

Deputy DeSoto reported he then called DeSoto and Charlotte County Sheriff deputies to the scene.

In the report it says that the man refused to drop the knives and said to Sergeant Proudfit to “just use a bullet.” and was shortly after secured with the use of a single, less-lethal, bean bag round and was then transported to Shore Point Hospital in Port Charlotte according to the DeSoto Police report.

No arrests were made and it was decided to be a medical issue and the man will receive treatment.