Deputies need the public’s help in catching fugitive

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Deputies are looking for a fugitive named Peter Poulin - who is on the run from a felony warrant for failure to stop when ordered to by law enforcement.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Poulin is well aware that he has a warrant out for his arrest. He’s also wanted for his potential connection with several other crimes, including three counts of grand theft auto, resisting, vehicle burglary, many counts of grand theft and one count of felony battery.

CCSO said Poulin was seen on Thursday afternoon in Port Charlotte. Now, CCSO and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for tips on where Poulin could be hiding out.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers reminds tippers that they will be anonymous - and if their tip leads to Poulin’s arrest, they will get a cash reward.