Deputies arrest suspect for meeting up with minor for sex

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies arrested a 35-year-old man on Saturday after allegedly meeting up with a minor to engage in sexual activity.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, deputies received a tip from an Uber driver with concerns regarding a passenger he had just dropped off at Microtel Inn and Suites located at 4056 Tamiami Tr. in Port Charlotte. The driver reported that his juvenile passenger exited his vehicle and got into a white Cadillac with a single black male occupant.

Deputies found the man, identified as Kenneth Devon Fordham, and the minor in question as they exited the vehicle.

The pair were separated for questioning.

Fordham refused to speak to the deputies and invoked his Miranda rights. At this time, he was placed under arrest.

CCSO says the juvenile was transported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

During this interview, the juvenile revealed to investigators that she had met Fordham on Facebook in January and that he was aware of her age. Despite this, he coordinated meeting the girl at motels on at least two other occasions, where they allegedly smoked marijuana and engaged in sexual activity.

Kenneth Fordham is charged with two counts each of:

Lewd and lascivious battery, victim 12-16 years old

Using a computer to seduce/lure a child

Traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child

He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a total bond amount of $1.7 million.