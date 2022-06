CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway following an early-morning fire that destroyed a home.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Deer Rd. in Charlotte County around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The home was completely engulfed in flames. Investigators say the damage is extensive and "a total loss."

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire; a cause has yet to be determined.