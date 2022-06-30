County hosting flood workshop in response to insurance rate concerns

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County leaders announced a last-minute workshop to help educate residents about upcoming flood map revisions.

The county's Community Development office will hold a flood workshop on Friday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Port Charlotte Public Library.

Officials say residents will be able to get information on the revisions and how that may affect their insurance rates.

If you are not able to make Friday's workshop, the county says more dates will be announced in the near future.