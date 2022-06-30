Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

County hosting flood workshop in response to insurance rate concerns

Photos: Flooding around SWFL on August 25-28, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Curt Tremper
Flooding in Cape Coral on August 25, 2017, in NW Cape off Chiquita.
Photos: Flooding around SWFL on August 25-28, 2017
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 07:31:27-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County leaders announced a last-minute workshop to help educate residents about upcoming flood map revisions.

The county's Community Development office will hold a flood workshop on Friday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Port Charlotte Public Library.

Officials say residents will be able to get information on the revisions and how that may affect their insurance rates.

If you are not able to make Friday's workshop, the county says more dates will be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4