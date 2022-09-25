Contractors urged to secure items as storm approaches

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — With Southwest Florida likely to see some impacts from Ian as it makes its way through this week, Charlotte County is urging contractors to secure job sites.

County leaders hope contractors in the region will remove all loose items, and secure items currently stacked on roofs that could become projectiles in high winds.

All construction debris from job sites should be secured or removed as soon as possible, they said.

With heavy rains a likelihood, it is also recommended that anything that can be rainproofed is covered and protected — and if possible, moved to a secured area.

General reminders for everybody for the immediate aftermath of a tropical storm or hurricane:

