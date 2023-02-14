Contractors creating crowded boat ramps after taking over debris removal

PLACIDA, Fla. — On Tuesday, from tree branches to trash barges, debris thats been left by Hurricane Ian is being removed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).
So far, Charlotte County reports more than 28 tons of debris have been removed from surrounding waterways.
Boaters like Dominic DiDinato said places like the Placida Boat Ramp, where state contractors said they are launching from, were growing busier by the day.
“The boat ramp has been a lot busier since people have started to get their stuff squared away," said DiDinato.
DiDinato said he sees the impact of Ian firsthand while he transports supplies to Little Gasparilla Island.
“Sometimes there are still things underwater that we haven’t found yet some of the sand covers it up and it will slowly reveal itself over time,” said DiDinato.
On Tuesday, a Charlotte County spokesperson said the state took over canal clean-up efforts after a previous county contract expired, prompting county leaders to ask for the state's help.
A Florida Division of Emergency Management representative said they are using sonar technology to locate debris, focusing first on the county’s navigable waterways.
"The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) directed its contractor to remove hurricane-related debris from Charlotte County’s navigable waterways. The debris was identified by FDEM and partner law enforcement agencies using Side-Scan Sonar technology. This waterway debris cleanup effort began on Saturday, February 11 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, February 26. If necessary, FDEM may extend the cleanup period beyond February 26. Daily waterway debris removal operations begin at sunrise and conclude at sunset. Charlotte County boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during this period. For more information on boat ramp usage, residents and boaters should contact Charlotte County"