Contractors creating crowded boat ramps after taking over debris removal

PLACIDA, Fla. — On Tuesday, from tree branches to trash barges, debris thats been left by Hurricane Ian is being removed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).

So far, Charlotte County reports more than 28 tons of debris have been removed from surrounding waterways.

Boaters like Dominic DiDinato said places like the Placida Boat Ramp, where state contractors said they are launching from, were growing busier by the day.

“The boat ramp has been a lot busier since people have started to get their stuff squared away," said DiDinato.

DiDinato said he sees the impact of Ian firsthand while he transports supplies to Little Gasparilla Island.

“Sometimes there are still things underwater that we haven’t found yet some of the sand covers it up and it will slowly reveal itself over time,” said DiDinato.

On Tuesday, a Charlotte County spokesperson said the state took over canal clean-up efforts after a previous county contract expired, prompting county leaders to ask for the state's help.

A Florida Division of Emergency Management representative said they are using sonar technology to locate debris, focusing first on the county’s navigable waterways.