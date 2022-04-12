Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Construction starts on the Markham Waterway Bridge in Port Charlotte

FDOT bridge rehabilitation project
Charlotte County
FDOT bridge rehabilitation project
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:55:22-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Construction has started on the Markham Waterway Bridge rehabilitation project.

This is located on Chamberlain Boulevard over the Markham Waterway, between McDill Drive and Ramblewood Street in Northwest Port Charlotte.

The Florida Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Report includes updating the bridge to current design codes, bat exclusion, and Charlotte County utility relocation.

The million-dollar project is expected to be completed this summer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4