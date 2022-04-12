Construction starts on the Markham Waterway Bridge in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Construction has started on the Markham Waterway Bridge rehabilitation project.

This is located on Chamberlain Boulevard over the Markham Waterway, between McDill Drive and Ramblewood Street in Northwest Port Charlotte.

The Florida Department of Transportation Bridge Inspection Report includes updating the bridge to current design codes, bat exclusion, and Charlotte County utility relocation.

The million-dollar project is expected to be completed this summer.