Condo owners and conservationists team up against developer in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Condo owners and conservationists in Charlotte County are joining forces to fight a planned development in Cape Haze.

California-based Hutton plans to build a multi-family housing development just north of Placida Road and Don Pedro Island State Park. Charlotte County already approved site plans for 108 units.

The developer is now asking to build an additional 27 units on the site - arguing it barely changes initial plans for the property.

The proposal faces opposition from neighbors and conservationists who said the development will increase traffic and disrupt the environment.

More than a dozen people from the Cape Haze Resort condos spoke at Monday's Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board meeting.

“The burden on the infrastructure with the increased need for sewage, for trash, for parking, for cars will absolutely overwhelm this community,” said Rosie Buccine, who is leading condo owners against the project.

WFTX Rosie Buccine, left, speaks with Percy Angelo, center, and Rob Robbins, right. Buccine leads a group of condo owners opposed to the development. Angelo and Robbins are with the Friends of Cape Haze conservation group.

They've partnered with Friends of Cape Haze, a conservation group led by marine biologist Rob Robbins. Robbins said the development will be right next to - and in some places - right on top of federally designated wetlands.

"People may look at it, 'oh, this is just a swamp, or it's the edge of the parking lot'," Robbins said. "Well this is habitat."

Charlotte County planning staff said there are 0.15 acres of wetlands on the property, but developers agreed to build a 25-foot buffer. That is 10 feet above what state law requires, according to county staff.

But Robbins said that simply isn't possible, arguing there is more wetlands on the property. He provided FOX 4 with a map that shows where wetlands, in blue, are on the property. Robbins said his information comes from the National Wetlands Inventory, compiled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Robbins said a 25-foot buffer, shown in red, would extend into the parking lot.

Rob Robbins Marine biologist Rob Robbins shared this map with FOX 4. Robbins said the blue area is federally-designated wetlands. The red area is where a 25-foot buffer would go. The yellow line is the property.

Developers disputed Robbins claim during the meeting. An engineer from the design company said the National Wetlands Inventory is 'approximate.' The engineer said an official from the local water management district would have to determine the boundaries.

The planning board approved the developers request on Monday in a 4-1 vote. Board members said the developers provided concessions, including setbacks and increased drainage.

"And that is my major concern with this because they're going to build it the other way if we don't approve the increase," said Board member Robert Segur.

FOX 4 reached out to Hutton for an interview, but did not immediately hear back.

The proposal now heads to Charlotte County commissioners, who will make a final decision on March 25.

"So we're not done fighting," Buccine said.