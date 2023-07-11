Watch Now
Community Recovery Workshops hosted in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Emergency Management
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 07:42:50-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County residents will have the opportunity to have their voices and ideas heard in creating a Long-Term Recovery Plan.

The Hurricane Ian Long-Term Recovery Steering Committee is hosting recovery workshops in Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Punta Gorda

The recovery workshops will take place on July 14, July 15, and July 21.

If you can't make it in person to the workshop residents can fill out a survey online.

The surveyonly takes 5-10 minutes and will help shape the community's future.

