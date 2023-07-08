Community rallies around Port Charlotte family after father fatally shot

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Community members released balloons and shared memories Friday night as they celebrated the life of Matthew Hanson at a vigil in Port Charlotte.

Hanson, 39, was fatally shot on July 5 on Corrine Avenue. He was a father, brother, son and mentor to many. Matt's brother-in-law, Ryan Martin, said his favorite thing about Matt was his magnetic energy.

“He was such a great dad, and not just to his own biological kids but to a bunch of other kids too," said Martin. "That space, that void, of him not being here... is massive."

A dispute over fireworks with a neighbor turned deadly that day, and while police have identified a suspect, no arrests have been made. Now, the family is grieving the loss of Matt and working through unanswered questions.

"I don't understand [how] you can kill somebody," said Jennifer Cooper, Matt's older sister. "You can shoot and kill somebody, have it witnessed, have it on video, and be sleeping in your freaking bed while my brother is in a morgue drawer."

Matt's children, now dealing with the loss of their father, witnessed the horrific scene.

“His one son is too afraid to even come here tonight because of the neighbor," said Cooper. "This just does not seem right."

The vigil, held on Corrine Ave. where Hanson was shot, honored his memory and allowed the family to rally together in his honor. Hanson's 15-year-old daughter wrote a speech in honor of her father, which was read by her uncle Ryan Martin.