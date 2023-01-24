Commissioners look to repair Charlotte Sports Park after Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners is discussing options after the Charlotte Sports Park suffered damages from Hurricane Ian.

Commissioners say the property has 32 identified asset groups and more than 20 of these were damaged in the storm.

This includes HVAC equipment, lighting systems, and roof systems.

They would like to hire Wharton Smith, Inc. to perform the necessary scope development and repairs to all damages covered by insurance.

Officials say the Tampa Bay Rays were notified that the facility was unavailable for Spring Training 2023 which resulted in a significant economic loss for Charlotte County. The county says there is a need to get the facility repaired in time for next spring plus all the other community functions normally scheduled.