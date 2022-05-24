Commissioners approve chemical injections to fix sewer stench in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Charlotte County Commissioners think they’ve found a solution to end the city’s streak of the horrible reek in Port Charlotte.

It's the stench that has lasted for months, all coming from a new sewer line off Midway Boulevard.

The problem, harassing families in Port Charlotte since December, could now be fixed by chemical injections.

“I would smell it at least three of four days out of the week,” said neighbor Barry Buffington.

It's an unmistakable smell.

“It smells like a septic tank,” said John Comeau.

Charlotte County Commissioners hoping to clear the air by injecting odor-eliminating chemicals into the city’s sewer system.

Charlotte County utility spokesperson, Caroline Wannal said the odorless injections will come from Source Technologies, the company county commissioners have contracted to fix the problem.

“It's like when a porter-potty fills up and there is not enough blue dye to kill the stench and it's hot, it just ferments so you get a nasty smell so it’s like you want to hold your breath before you go in,” said Barry Buffington.

Wannal said the county has already started utilizing the chemicals in the sewer system and is working on adjusting the dosage rates to eliminate the smell.

