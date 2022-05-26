Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Cleveland Dollar General on fire in Charlotte County

Image (1) copy.jpeg
Charlotte County Fire
Image (1) copy.jpeg
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 21:40:34-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported that Duncan Road between Harbor Avenue and Disston Avenue is shut down due to a fire in the area.

Charlotte County Fire has confirmed the Dollar General in the area on Cleveland is on fire and that firefighters are currently putting water on the fire with Truck 2 and PGFD Truck 1.

According to the Charlotte County Fire, no one is hurt; there is heavy smoke and intense heat. Fire crews have switched to a defensive fight for safety.

Image (1).jpeg
Image (1) copy 2.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4