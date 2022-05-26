Cleveland Dollar General on fire in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported that Duncan Road between Harbor Avenue and Disston Avenue is shut down due to a fire in the area.

Charlotte County Fire has confirmed the Dollar General in the area on Cleveland is on fire and that firefighters are currently putting water on the fire with Truck 2 and PGFD Truck 1.

According to the Charlotte County Fire, no one is hurt; there is heavy smoke and intense heat. Fire crews have switched to a defensive fight for safety.

Charlotte County Fire