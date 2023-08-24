City of Punta Gorda gives update on seawall repairs as some homeowners share timeline concerns

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Punt Gorda said it has 15 projects under construction to replace homeowners' sea walls after Hurricane Ian.

Some homeowners like Tim Ritchie told Fox 4 that work was promised to start a month ago, but hasn’t.

“Every time it gets a good rain, this is creeping down further, gravity starting to pull," said Ritchie, describing the status of his deteriorating seawall.

A City of Punta Gorda spokesperson gave Fox 4 this update:

"As of the end of last week, there are 15 projects in Punta Gorda Isles under construction with six projects completed, and five projects under construction with one completed in Burnt Store Isles."

As of August 24, the city’s website said work at Ritchie's address was set to begin at the end of July.

According to a city spokesperson, work had begun at a neighboring property and the city said work on Ritchie's seawall would begin soon.

Click here to see the City of Punta Gorda's sea wall repair schedule.

