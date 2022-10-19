Child predator arrested in Charlotte County after agreeing to sell drugs to minor

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man after he agreed to provide marijuana edibles, vapes and nicotine to a minor in exchange for sexual acts.

The victim’s mother gave deputies permission to search her daughter’s cellphone in an attempt to locate her after she snuck out of the house.

On the cellphone, deputies discovered a string of messages between the victim and a man discussing the purchase of vapes, marijuana edibles and nicotine. These messages then turned sexual as the man suggested the victim pay for these items with sexual acts instead of money.

Detectives were able to identify the man as Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio.

The victim told police she met Ocasio one year ago. Ocasio was aware of the victim’s age.

A member of the FBI Task Force then posed as the victim online and arranged to meet up with Ocasio. He was arrested at the meetup site.

Ocasio is charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, using a computer to seduce/lure a child, traveling to meet a minor and child neglect.