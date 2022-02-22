Child found wandering alone with a no shoes and dirty diaper

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A child was found wandering around a towing business which led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman and 38-year-old man on February 21.

A Charlotte County Deputy responded to a call from an employee at Prompt Towing company located at 11139 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, in regards to a child who was wandering around the property alone.

According to the report, the Deputy arrived at the scene and observed the child was a white, female around the ages of 4-6-years-old, naked with only a soiled diaper on, and her feet and hands were reportedly very dirty.

The Deputy talked to the Tow employee and he said that he and his wife saw the child in the yard and went over to ask her questions then called the police.

The Deputies were not able to speak with the child because she allegedly could not speak.

Deputies were able to locate where and who the child resides with, Jacqueline Well and Christian Zuber.

The child was then transported to the location of her residence, a quarter of a mile away from Prompt Towing , which was said to be an extremely high traffic area.

Deputies were banging the on the door for 10 minutes until Well answered the door. The Deputy asked if she was aware if her the child was home. The woman said that the child was supposed to be asleep in her bed because they shared a bed.

Charlotte County Sheriff Office Charlotte County Sheriff Office

The Deputy then told her the reason for their visit and that the child was found wandering around.

The woman gave the Deputies permission to do a walk through of the residence and Deputies reportedly found dirty diapers, a box cutter on the floor, piles of burnt cigarettes, open prescription medications, old food, and two plastic bags with a blue starw and a steel straw in the bathroom. Each item was reportedly covered in crystal like substance.

The items were then tested with a Nark test kit and the results came back positive for methamphetamine according to the report.

The two adults were taken in handcuffs for Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm.

Well was searched and a green straw covered in crystal like substance was found in her pant pocket according to the report. The substance also tested positive for meth.

The child was placed under her grandma's care,who has no criminal history according to the report.