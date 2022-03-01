Charter Review Meeting March 9

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission has set up a meeting to talk about a range of topics including final report presentations of the Board of County Commissioners subcommittee on March 9 at 3 PM.

The public is invited to attend and voice their opinions.

There is said to be set times for ballot questions, the approval of attorney’s professional services, along with voting on charter issues.

The meeting will be held in room B106 at the Charlotte County Administration Center located at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.