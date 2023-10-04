Charlotte & Hillsborough counties now eligible for FEMA assistance

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners and renters who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia in Charlotte and Hillsborough counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

These counties join 16 other counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app.

Homeowners can call from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and help is available in most languages.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-caused expenses.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 30, 2023.