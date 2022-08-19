Charlotte High School student made unfounded threat, say officials

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte High School student was barred from campus after allegedly making a threat after dismissal Thursday.

Charlotte County Schools confirmed the school's principal contacted parents by telephone message that evening regarding the matter.

According to Charlotte County deputies, a generalized threat was made — that is, no specific person or campus was targeted in the threat.

Friday morning, Punta Gorda police said the threat was initially reported as "supposedly shooting up the school."

"The reported statements were not exactly accurate, but concerning comments were made," police clarified.

The threat was ultimately deemed unfounded after speaking with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home.

"The student in question is not allowed back at school until we give him due process," a Charlotte County Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

Punta Gorda Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, with support from the sheriff's office.

Officials remind students and parents to always report suspicious activity to school leaders and law enforcement.

The FortifyFL app also accepts tips which can be relayed to the appropriate authorities.

"We would like to remind students that their words do have an impact," police said, "and to choose their words wisely."